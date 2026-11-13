Guwahati Police Apprehend 22 Transgender Persons During Coordinated Citywide Crackdown In Assam | X

Guwahati, November 13: Guwahati City Police have apprehended 22 transgender persons during a coordinated, citywide operation launched in response to multiple public complaints, Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain, IPS, revealed at a press conference on Friday.

Addressing the media alongside Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mrinal Deka, Jain stated that special teams were constituted under the leadership of the DCPs of all three police districts in the city to carry out simultaneous operations. He emphasised that all guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) were strictly followed throughout the drive.

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Central Police District Records Most Apprehensions

According to the data shared by the Joint Commissioner, the highest number of apprehensions took place in the Central Police District, where 12 individuals were taken into custody. This was followed by 9 in the West Police District and 1 in the East Police District.

Jain noted that the crackdown was initiated after police received numerous complaints from citizens across various parts of the city.

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Police Verify Identities And Criminal Records

He further informed that an investigation is currently underway to verify the identities of all 22 apprehended individuals and determine whether all of them genuinely belong to the transgender community or if any were posing as such.

Police are also checking their backgrounds to ascertain whether any of the detained individuals have prior criminal records or pending cases against them.