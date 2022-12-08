Gurugram woman caught on camera beating security guard over 'heater'

Thane: Local goon and labour contractor Ganesh Kokate dies after being shot | Representative image

Gurugram: A police complaint was filed against an elderly woman here after a video purportedly showing her beating a female security guard of her housing society surfaced on social media, police said on Thursday.

The video purportedly showed the woman beating the guard with a stick and hurling abuses at her.

The row allegedly broke out when she objected to the security guards using a heater and standing around it to warm themselves.

The argument flared into violence after she tried to take a picture of the heater and was resisted from doing that by the guards.

The incident happened around 3.30 pm Wednesday in Tulip Violet society in Sector 69 near its main gate.

The woman, said to be in her 60s, had approached the guard room in her car.

She purportedly took out a stick from her car to beat the security guard, Soni Devi, and also threatened to get other workers fired who came in her support.

In late evening, Irshad Ali, the manager of the maintenance company employed by the society, took Soni Devi to Badshahpur Police Station and filed a complaint against the woman resident.

Following the complaint, the police got a medical examination of the security guard done.

They are yet to file an FIR.

Inspector Madan Singh, SHO, Badshahpur Police Station, told PTI that a probe is underway and they are still verifying the facts.

According to sources, the accused woman is living alone in her flat and has some mental disorder.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Turbhe youth dies by suicide because of financial issues