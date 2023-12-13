RIDICULOUS! 2 Gurugram Youths Drag Police Barricade While Riding Bullet To Make Instagram Reel, Video Viral

2 Youths Drag Police Barricade While Riding Bullet To Make Instagram Reel | Twitter

Gurugram: The craze for getting famous on Instagram is on the rise among youths in Haryana's Gurugram. A video has hit the internet in which two youths who wanted to become famous on Instagram were seen pulling a police barricade while riding bike in Gurugram. Gurugram Police have initiated a search to nab these youths who were seen violating the traffic norms in the viral video.

The two youngsters were aiming to gain fame on Instagram

The two youngsters who were aiming to gain fame on Instagram made the video reel while riding a Bullet motorcycle and pulling the police barricade at the same time. However, it's still unclear where and when this video was made.

The youths are flouting various traffic rules

It can be seen in the video that the youths are flouting various traffic norms while riding the bike. They were riding the bike without wearing a helmet and the rear view mirrors were also missing from the handles of the bike.

The pillion rider can be seen pulling the police barricade

The pillion rider can be seen in the video pulling the police barricade which was installed on the road. After moving for some distance, the pillion rider then leaves the barricade.

The rider kicks the police barricade

Later, the rider returns to the spot and kicks the police barricade while riding the bullet. The bike seemed to be a modified Royal Enfield bike. The barricade belonged to Gurugram Police as it can be seen that Gurugram Police was written on the barricade.

Police have initiated a search operation

Police took cognizance of the viral video and have initiated a search operation to nab the miscreants who are seen in the video. The police is investigating the CCTV cameras installed in the area and also the CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas where the incident occurred. They have not been identified till now as the number plate of the bike is not visible in the video.