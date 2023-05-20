 Gurugram: Student hospitalised after suspected ragging in Jatauli Government College
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
article-image
Gurugram: College student hospitalised after being attacked, parents allege ragging | FPJ

Gurugram: In what is suspected to be a case of ragging, a second-year BA student of Government College, Jatauli, sustained grievous injuries and had to be hospitalised after being attacked on the campus, police said on Saturday.

An FIR was registered against six students in connection with the incident under IPC sections 147 (riot), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 323 at the Pataudi police station on Friday, they said.

Boy's father names 6 student in complaint

According to police, a case was registered based on the complaint filed by Ashok Kumar, the father who has named six students responsible for beating up his son Chander Shekar.

Ashok Kumar said some students attacked his son on the college premises owing to which he sustained severe injuries to his eye as well. He had to be admitted in the ICU of a Pataudi hospital.

"My son did not have any dispute with anyone. It was a case of ragging in which the senior students attacked him to show off. He is not in the condition to give a statement yet," Ashok Kumar said.

Police said they were verifying the facts and action would be taken as per the law.

article-image
