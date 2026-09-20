Gurugram Road Rage Caught On Camera: Cars Ram Each Other, Man Narrowly Escapes Being Run Over

A shocking road rage incident has come to light from Gurugram, where two cars were seen repeatedly ramming into each other while a man narrowly escaped being hit in a dramatic clash captured on video.

Two clips of the incident were shared on X by handle @ZiddiNaagrik. Sharing the first video, the handle wrote, “A usual night life in Gurgaon. LIVE reporting from Huda market, Sector 38, Gurgaon.”

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The video shows a black car and a white car positioned facing each other, resembling two bulls preparing for a fight. The black car then moves forward and rams the stationary white car before reversing.

As the black car moves back, a youth sitting beside the driver of the white car gets out. The black car then appears to move towards him, seemingly attempting to run him over. The man narrowly escapes by jumping out of the car’s path.

The white car subsequently accelerates and rams the black car from the side.

In the second video, the black car is seen again attempting to hit the youth. The man manages to move out of the way just in time. The black car then rams the white car once more before fleeing the spot.

The videos have triggered reactions on social media, with users sarcastically comparing the incident to the “Fast & Furious” film franchise and calling it a “car rumble.”

The incident comes days after a hit-and-run case in Gurugram involving biker Sia, who was allegedly chased and rammed by a car. The incident sparked outrage after footage went viral. Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance and arrested accused Kalyan Bainsla and his accomplice.