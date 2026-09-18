'Full Support To Kalyan Bainsla!': Gurugram Hit-And-Run Accused Backed By Jaat & Gujjar Communities; Flyover Blocked, Haryanvi Songs Played On Road - VIDEOS

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Gurugram: Days after a video of the alleged hit-and-run involving a woman biker on Gurugram's Golf Course Road went viral, a fresh video showing a group of Jaat & Gujjar communities men rallying in cars in support of accused Kalyan Singh Bainsla has surfaced on social media.

The video shows several cars travelling together on a flyover in Haryana, with Jaat & Gujjar communities men supporters appearing to rally behind Bainsla as he faces serious charges in connection with the September 13 incident.

‘Full Support To Kalyan Bainsla’: Supporters Rally In Cars

The video, which is circulating on social media, shows a convoy of vehicles driving together. A post accompanying the video expressed support for Bainsla and challenged those criticising him to confront him in person rather than making comments online.

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Mahapanchayat Called In Support Of Bainsla

The car rally comes on the same day as a mahapanchayat called in support of Bainsla at Gurjar Dharamshala in Kushlipur, Palwal. Posters circulated ahead of the gathering have appealed to residents and people from all 36 communities to attend.

The mahapanchayat had already been announced as supporters sought to rally behind Bainsla while the case remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, the victim Sia (Shivani Chauhan) reacted to the mahapanchayat being held in support of accused Kalyan Bainsla, saying she does not understand the attempt to turn the incident into a community or caste issue. She said the focus should remain on the road accident and ensuring that such incidents are prevented in the future, stressing that “anyone can lose their life” in such circumstances. Sia also said that strict action is necessary to prevent people from being “free to kill others on the road.”

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Viral Video Had Triggered Police Action

The latest show of support comes days after video from the incident involving biker Shivani Chauhan went viral, drawing widespread attention to the case.

Police subsequently intensified their investigation and invoked an attempt-to-murder charge against Bainsla after examining the footage. Bainsla was arrested in Rajasthan on September 15 along with his cousin Lavnish and was subsequently sent to two days of police custody.

According to police sources cited by India Today, Bainsla, his cousin and two friends had been returning after partying and drinking before the incident. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged chase and collision. Bainsla, however, has denied deliberately hitting the biker and has maintained that the collision was accidental.

Bainsla Due Before Court

Bainsla and his cousin were sent to two-day police custody after their arrest in Rajasthan, with the remand period ending on Friday. Police are continuing to investigate the sequence of events surrounding the Golf Course Road incident, including the role of the other occupants of the car.

The fresh videos showing supporters rallying in cars have now emerged amid the continuing investigation and growing social media attention surrounding the case.