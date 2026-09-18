Gurugram Hit-And-Run Case: Mahapanchayat In Support Of Kalyan Bainsla To Be Held In Palwal Today

Kalyan Bainsla |

Palwal: A mahapanchayat in support of Kalyan Bainsla, the accused in the Gurugram Golf Course Road hit-and-run case, is scheduled to be held at 10 am on Friday at the Gurjar Dharamshala in Kushlipur, Palwal, according to a report in NDTV. Posters circulated ahead of the gathering have appealed to local residents and people from all 36 communities to attend the mahapanchayat in large numbers.

The proposed gathering comes as the high-profile case continues to be investigated by Gurugram Police and Bainsla is due to be produced before a court on Friday following the completion of his two-day police remand.

Posters Appeal To 36 Communities To Attend

According to the posters, residents of Kushlipur and surrounding areas, along with members of all 36 communities, have been urged to participate in the mahapanchayat in support of Bainsla.

The gathering is expected to draw attention to the case at a time when the police investigation is underway and the accused faces serious charges in connection with the September 13 incident.

Bainsla and his cousin Lavnish were arrested in Rajasthan on September 15 after a search by Gurugram Police. A court subsequently sent both men to two days of police custody to assist investigators in reconstructing the sequence of events. The next hearing was scheduled for September 18.

What Happened On Gurugram's Golf Course Road?

The case relates to an incident on September 13 in which woman biker Shivani Chauhan, also known as Sia, was allegedly hit by a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz on Gurugram's Golf Course Road.

Video footage of the incident later went viral, showing a car approaching the motorcycle and the biker being knocked off the road. Chauhan has alleged that Bainsla and others in the car chased her before the collision.

Police subsequently added charges including attempt to murder under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, stalking under Section 78 and acts against the modesty of a woman under Section 79 after examining video footage and recording Chauhan's statement.

Bainsla, however, has denied deliberately targeting Chauhan and has maintained that the collision was accidental. His side has also said that he left the spot fearing a confrontation.

Bainsla Arrested In Rajasthan

Bainsla, 33, and his cousin Lavnish were arrested from Rajgarh in Rajasthan on September 15. Police had launched a search after Bainsla allegedly left Gurugram following the incident.

The court later granted police two days' custody of the accused for further interrogation and crime-scene reconstruction. Investigators have also been examining the role of other people who were reportedly present in the car.

According to police, the investigation has involved examination of CCTV footage, social media videos and other evidence. A Special Investigation Team has also been constituted to probe the incident.

Mahapanchayat Comes As Case Enters Crucial Stage

The mahapanchayat in Palwal is being held as the investigation enters another crucial stage, with Bainsla and his cousin scheduled to be produced before the court following their police remand.

The gathering is specifically being organised in support of Bainsla, according to the posters circulating ahead of the event. Its proceedings come amid continued public attention on the case and demands from the victim for action against those allegedly involved.

Meanwhile, the allegations against Bainsla remain subject to the ongoing investigation and judicial process. No court has established his guilt in the case.