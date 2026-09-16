Gurugram Hit-And-Run Accused Kalyan Bainsla Tried To Flee After Arrest Using Urination Pretext, Got Injured |

Gurugram: Kalyan Singh Bainsla, the 33-year-old accused in the Gurugram hit-and-run case, allegedly tried to escape from police custody after he was arrested on September 15 from the Dausa-Rajgarh area of Rajasthan.

After his arrest in Rajasthan, Bainsla allegedly attempted to flee from cops while claiming that he needed to urinate. Police said he fell during the attempt and sustained minor injuries before being apprehended again. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, as reported by India Today.

He had allegedly switched off his mobile phone and gone into hiding following the incident in Gurugram. Police said he had also spoken to the media before fleeing the area. He was later nabbed after three police teams tracked him down.

According to the police, Bainsla allegedly abused a woman biker and made indecent remarks before his car struck her on Golf Course Road. The woman was thrown onto the road following the collision. CCTV footage and other evidence were later examined by cops as part of the probe.

Attempt-To-Murder Charges Against Bainsla

The Gurugram Police later added an attempt-to-murder charge under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sections 78 and 79, relating to stalking and insulting the modesty of a woman, were also added based on the survivor's statement.

Read Also Gurugram Hit-and-Run: First Visual Of Accused Driver Kalyan Bainsla After Arrest

DCP East Sandeep Kumar said the woman had alleged that Bainsla hurled abusive and inappropriate remarks at her before the collision. Investigators are examining the circumstances leading up to the incident and whether the vehicle was deliberately driven towards the biker.

Police have recovered the car allegedly used in the incident. The vehicle is registered in the name of Bainsla's friend, while another person has also been detained and questioned in connection with the case. Bainsla's side has disputed the allegations and claimed that the collision was an accident.