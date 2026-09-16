Gurugram Hit-and-Run: Accused Kalyan Bainsla, Lovneesh Sent To 2-Day Police Remand

A Gurugram court on Wednesday sent accused Kalyan Bainsla and Lovneesh to two-day police remand in connection with the alleged car-biker collision involving a woman on Golf Course Road. The two were arrested on Tuesday by Gurugram Police in the case after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Before the court pronounced its order, advocate Lalit Bindal, representing the accused, told news agency ANI that police had sought two days of custody to gather information about co-accused persons and recreate the crime scene.

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“We have opposed this request and presented our arguments,” Bindal said, adding that the defence had also raised objections over the invocation of Sections 307 and 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which he claimed were added at a later stage.

Second accused arrested

The development comes a day after Gurugram Police arrested the second accused, identified as 34-year-old Lovneesh, who was allegedly present in the car with Bainsla when the incident took place.

The main accused, 33-year-old Bainsla, was arrested on September 15 by a Crime Branch Sohna team from between Dausa and Rajgarh in Rajasthan. Police had formed three teams to trace him after he allegedly fled following media interviews about the incident and switched off his mobile phone.

Attempt-to-murder charge added

Police said CCTV footage from the area led to the addition of Section 109 BNS, relating to an attempt-to-murder charge, to the FIR. The car allegedly used in the incident has also been recovered. It is reportedly registered in the name of Bainsla's friend.

The case was registered after the woman biker posted a video alleging that a car hit her motorcycle on Golf Course Road on September 13 and fled the spot.