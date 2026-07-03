Gurugram Hit-And-Run: 2 Injured After Speeding Baleno Hits Pedestrians | X- @DharamvirNews

Gurugram, July 3: A speeding Baleno car struck two people standing on the roadside in Sector 75 on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) on Friday morning and sped away, leaving the victims flung into the air before crashing to the ground, writhing in pain, officials said.

Police said a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The critically injured, including a graphic designer, were admitted to a hospital and are not yet fit to give a statement, they said, adding that an FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station.

Incident At 6.09 Am

According to police, the incident occurred around 6.09 am when Shankar Singh, a graphic designer from Noida, was standing by the roadside, waiting for a friend.

"Another young man was also sitting there with him near a green belt between the roads when suddenly, a speeding Baleno car with a temporary registration number struck both of them. After the accident, the three young men inside the car stepped out briefly, looked around, and then fled the scene in the vehicle," police said.

The video showed that after the incident, bystanders gathered and took the injured to the hospital and informed police, they said.

Police said they arrived at the scene, inspected the site and recorded eyewitness statements.

Probe Underway

"An FIR was registered, and we are searching for the three accused who fled in the car. We are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed on nearby roads and at intersections. The injured are not fit to give a statement, and we are trying to apprehend the accused," said Naveen Sharma, ACP Crime.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)