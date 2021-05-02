Gurugram: 8 critical COVID-19 patients die in private hospital due to oxygen shortage

While the country grapples with the coronavirus crisis, at least eight critical COVID-19 patients allegedly died due to a shortage of oxygen supply at a private hospital located in Sector-56 in Gurugram on Friday, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the relatives of the deceased created ruckus inside Kriti Hospital premises. Some family members also assaulted doctors and hospital staff alleging negligence.

The Kirti Hospital has 50 beds for COVID-19 patients. The doctors of the hospital told the Hindustan Times that those who died there were between 40 and 75 years of age. Meanwhile, the hospital on Saturday had asked families of all patients to take them elsewhere as it struggled to find oxygen and by evening shut its operations.

Assistant commissioner of police (Sadar) Aman Yadav told the Hindustan Times that the violence in the hospital occurred at around 11 pm following which a team was dispatched to control the situation. He further added the people had vandalised the hospital.

The director of Kriti Hospital, Dr Swati Rathore, told the leading daily that they had made many attempts at procuring oxygen. Dr Swati Rathore said she had informed the municipal corporation of Gurugram commissioner about the oxygen situation, but the plea fell on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded 4,099 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. At present, there are 38,561 active cases in the district, out of which 35,879 are in home isolation. The number of recovered soared to 87,984.

12 deaths due to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, taking the district's fatality toll to 488.

