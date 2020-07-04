Guru Purnima 2020: Tithi, significance and all you need to know

Guru Purnima, also known as Vyasa Purnima, is traditionally celebrated to honour our teachers in every field. Hindus, Buddhists and Jains observe the day as a mark of respect to their gurus across the world. This year Guru Purnima and Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) are on the same day - July 5. Guru Purnima is observed on the full moon in Ashadha month of the Hindu calendar.
The day is celebrated by Hindus in remembrance of sage Maharshi Veda Vyasa, a symbol of guru-shishya tradition. The festival is celebrated by Buddhists in remembrance of Lord Buddha, who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. The word ‘Guru’ is derived from two Sanskrit words ‘Gu’ meaning ‘darkness or ignorance’ and ‘Ru’ meaning ‘removal’. Hence, Guru is believed to be the removal of darkness from our lives.
Guru Purnima timings”
Purnima Tithi starts at 11:33 am on July 4
Purnima Tithi end at 10:13 am on July 5
Guru Purnima coincides with Chandra Grahan:
This year, Guru Purnima coincides with Chandra Grahan or lunar eclipse on July 5. The Lunar Eclipse will take place on the night of 4th and 5th July. In India, it would be on the morning of July 5th between 8:30 am and 11:30 am.
Significance:
The followers of Hindu religion celebrate Guru Purnima as the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa. Guru Purnima is believed to be the day when Krishna-Dwaipayana Vyasa – author of Mahabharata was born to sage Parashara and Satyavati. Hence the day is also called as Vyasa Purnima.
The festival is also celebrated by Buddhists in honour of the Lord Buddha who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh.
