Guru Purnima 2020: Wishes and greetings to send on SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook

Guru Purnima is one of the most auspicious days of Hindu Calender. It is observed to rever one's guru or teacher. It is also known as Vyasa Purnima and marks the birthday of Ved Vyasa.
According to the tradition, this festival is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha which is the third month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on Sunday, July 5.
Here are some wishes and greetings that you can share on SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook.
Be grateful to the one who made you meet yourself. Happy Guru Purnima!
There will be no darkness in my life when there is the ray of light of your blessings and teachings, Happy Guru Purnima!
Stick to the way you are now, follow the paths shown by your Guru, the shine will come to you, you will be the star of your life. Happy Guru Purnima!
Guru is Shiva sans his three eyes, Vishnu sans his four arms, Brahma sans his four heads. He is God Shiva himself in human form. Happy Guru Purnima!
Worshipping the feet of the Guru is the ultimate of all worships. Happy Guru Purnima!
A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others. Happy Guru Purnima!
Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, no one can cross over. Happy Guru Purnima!
A bow to the great teachers on this auspicious day of the birth of the great Sage Vyasa, a symbol of guru-shishya tradition who gave his first sermon on this day at Sarnath, Happy Guru Purnima!
Today is a day to be grateful, to be humble and smile, thanks for making my life worthwhile. Wish you a Happy Guru Purnima!
Guru Brahma Gurur Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwaraha.Guru Saakshat Para Brahma, Tasmai Sree Gurave Namaha. Wish you a Happy Guru Purnima!
It is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thanks for being my Guru Happy Guru Purnima!
As you walk with the Guru, you walk in the light of existence, away from the darkness of ignorance. You leave behind all the problems of your life and move towards the peak experiences of life. Happy Guru Purnima!
Today is the best day to pay the tribute to your Guru, on this auspicious day of Guru Purnima make an oath for your life to follow the steps of your Guru, Happy Guru Purnima!
