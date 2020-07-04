Guru Purnima 2020: Wishes and greetings to send on SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook

Guru Purnima is one of the most auspicious days of Hindu Calender. It is observed to rever one's guru or teacher. It is also known as Vyasa Purnima and marks the birthday of Ved Vyasa.

According to the tradition, this festival is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) in the month of Ashadha which is the third month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on Sunday, July 5.

Here are some wishes and greetings that you can share on SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook.