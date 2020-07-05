Guru Purnima 2020: Rituals, celebrations and mantras, all you need to know

People around the world are celebrating Guru Purnima today, a day meant to commemorate teachers, mentors and guides. Guru Purnima is common festival that is celebrated in the month of Ashadha.

On Guru Purnima, people worship their teachers and gurus for guiding them towards the right path. This day is also known as Vyasa Purnima and it marks as the birth anniversary of Veda Vyasa.

Hindus, Buddhists and Jains observe the day as a mark of respect to their gurus across the world. On Asadh Purnima, some 2,500 years ago, the Word of Wisdom was spoken out by the Buddha for the first time. On attaining enlightenment, the Buddha spent five weeks in a state beyond description and then he started sharing with people the nectar he had discovered.