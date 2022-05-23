Gurgaon admin advises private institutions, corporate offices to guide their employees to work from home amid rain forecast

The Gurugram administration has advised private institutions and corporate offices to guide their employees to work from home to avoid traffic congestion on roads, following the Chandigarh weather department's forecast of rain with thunderstorms on Monday. Heavy rain and thunderstorm in Delhi and its adjoining areas early this morning led to massive traffic jams and affected flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Today morning, the city faced prolonged power cuts and traffic jams as it was lashed with torrential rain and thunderstorm on Monday morning. Many commuters were stuck on roads and waterlogging led to traffic snarls. Several trees were uprooted during the storm.

According to the weather department, this was the first moderate-intensity storm of this season.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon Police is on the roads to assist you ….@gurgaonpolice pic.twitter.com/A7utm7XSjs — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) May 23, 2022

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier said vulnerable structures and kutcha houses could suffer damage due to thunderstorms, and traffic disruptions are likely.

The Gurugram traffic police had also earlier tweeted requesting people to work from home. "We do not have that option, but those who do, may consider exercising the option to work from home," they said.

At least 2,500 police personnel were deployed at major key points to manage traffic, Ravinder Kumar Tomar, DCP (traffic), told news agency PTI.

The weather office has predicted rainfall along with gusty winds from May 21 to 24.

