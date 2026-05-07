'Gunda Vahini Impersonating BJP Workers': Saffron Party's Big Charge Against TMC Cadre

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Kolkata: Amid reports of post-poll violence in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday issued a statement alleging that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were impersonating BJP workers to “mislead people” and “create disorder”.

“It has come to our notice that elements of the Trinamool's so-called "Gunda Vahini" are attempting to impersonate BJP workers to mislead people and create disorder,” the statement read.

“Let it be stated unequivocally: the BJP will not tolerate such deception. Anyone found engaging in impersonation, intimidation, or taking the law into their own hands will face strict legal consequences. The full force of the law will be brought to bear against these criminal elements,” the BJP added.

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TMC offices in multiple regions, including Tollygunge and Kasba in Kolkata, as well as places such as Baruipur, Kamarhati, Baranagar, Howrah, and Bahrampur, were vandalised by mobs from Monday onwards, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The statement further read, “The people of Bengal have given a decisive mandate for change. The era where criminality and governance went hand in hand is over. The incoming government is committed to restoring rule of law, ensuring accountability, and protecting every citizen without fear or favour.”

Reiterating its commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards violence, the party said, “There will be zero tolerance for violence, intimidation, or political masquerading. Law will prevail.”