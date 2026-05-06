 Security Scaled Down Outside Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee Residences After TMC Ouster In Kolkata
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Security Scaled Down Outside Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee Residences After TMC Ouster In Kolkata

Two days after Trinamool Congress was ousted in Kolkata, security outside outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s residences was scaled down on Wednesday. Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda said only Z+ cover remains, with extra personnel withdrawn. Scanner machines were removed, while residents said streets looked empty.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Wednesday, May 06, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
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Security Scaled Down Outside Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee Residences After TMC Ouster In Kolkata | ANI

Kolkata: Two days after the ouster of Trinamool Congress (TMC), security arrangements outside the residences of outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee gets scaled down.

From 6: 30 am on Wednesday extra police personnel deployed at 88A Harish Chatterjee, 121 Kalighat Road and 9 Camac Street got scaled down and scissor barricades were replaced by manual guardrails.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda said, “Only the Z+ security arrangement will remain. The extra police personnel who were deployed beyond the Z+ category security, are withdrawn.”

The scanner machines inside the house of TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee were also removed.

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The local residents of that area said that the roads were looking empty after the extra police personnel were removed from the area.

Meanwhile, after Advocate General Kishore Datta, additional Advocate General had also tendered his resignation to the Governor of West Bengal.

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