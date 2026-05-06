Security Scaled Down Outside Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek Banerjee Residences After TMC Ouster In Kolkata | ANI

Kolkata: Two days after the ouster of Trinamool Congress (TMC), security arrangements outside the residences of outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee gets scaled down.

From 6: 30 am on Wednesday extra police personnel deployed at 88A Harish Chatterjee, 121 Kalighat Road and 9 Camac Street got scaled down and scissor barricades were replaced by manual guardrails.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda said, “Only the Z+ security arrangement will remain. The extra police personnel who were deployed beyond the Z+ category security, are withdrawn.”

#WATCH | West Bengal: Visuals from outside the residence of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata.



A local, Sourav Banerjee, says, "There used to be 300-350 policemen here just for an MP... Look at the situation now, the atmosphere is calm. People can walk on the roads, but… pic.twitter.com/ilFvEPWVDt — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2026

The scanner machines inside the house of TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee were also removed.

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The local residents of that area said that the roads were looking empty after the extra police personnel were removed from the area.

Meanwhile, after Advocate General Kishore Datta, additional Advocate General had also tendered his resignation to the Governor of West Bengal.