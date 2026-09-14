Gulab Sidhu House Firing: Six Rounds Fired At Singer’s Barnala Residence, Gangster Claims Responsibility

Three unidentified masked men on a motorcycle allegedly fired six rounds at the residence of Punjabi singer Gulab Sidhu in Barnala district around 1:30 am, but no one was injured, according to police on Sunday.

They said Sidhu was in Australia, and only his parents, wife and children were at the house when the incident happened in village Pharwahi in Barnala district.

Following the firing, a purported audio clip of gangster Doni Bal surfaced on social media in which he claimed responsibility for the firing incident.

CCTV Captures Firing Incident

Police said one assailant, who was driving the motorcycle, appeared to be recording the incident with a mobile phone while two others opened fire. A CCTV camera captured the incident, which later went viral on social media.

Police said, as per the initial investigation, the assailants fired six rounds and bullets hit the main gate of the house. After receiving the information, a police team led by Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sanjeev Goyal reached Sidhu's residence and assessed the situation.

Police said efforts were underway to trace the assailants, and they were also examining the CCTV footage to identify them.

Barnala Superintendent of Police Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said three persons came on a bike and opened fire.

"No one was hurt in the incident. Sidhu was currently in Australia," said Alam.

Police said it is investigating the incident and examining all aspects of the case.

"We are verifying all angles. Footage is being checked," the SSP said.

Sidhu Had Earlier Received Threats

Sidhu had earlier received threats, and Punjab Police had provided him with two security personnel. Police said different teams have been formed to investigate the matter.

In the unverified audio clip, Bal said Gulab Sidhu has been attending marriage events of friends of Sidhu Moosewala's enemies.

"He could not hear the ringtone of our phones, and that is why we just rang the doorbell," he said in the purported audio clip.

He meant that, since he wasn't picking up their calls, they rang his doorbell by firing at his house.

Gulab Sidhu’s Connection With Sidhu Moosewala

Gulab Sidhu was a close friend of slain singer Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in May 2022.

Gulab Sidhu's Instagram account displays a message: 'Justice for Sidhu Moosewala'. Gulab Sidhu has sung various songs including 'Dera Sheran Da', 'Jatta Love You', 'Chill Maro', 'Lahore' and '60 pound'.

Last year, lyrics about 'Sarpanchs' (village heads) in one of his songs sparked controversy, after which he tendered an apology.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)