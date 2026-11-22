Gujarat's Junagadh Horror As Speeding Car Overturns, Bursts Into Flames; 3 Burnt Alive, Woman Survives After Being Thrown Out | IANS

Junagadh, Nov 22: Three people were burnt to death after a speeding car overturned and caught fire in Gujarat's Junagadh district early on Sunday, while a young woman survived the horrific accident after being thrown out of the vehicle, officials said.

The accident occurred near Khamidana village on the Keshod-Balagam road, where a speeding car reportedly went out of control, overturned and immediately burst into flames, turning into a fireball.

Junagadh, Gujarat: Locals and authorities take stock of the situation after three people were burnt alive when a speeding car overturned and caught fire near Khamidana village on the Keshod-Balagam Road. https://t.co/AhSqm8Ca3j — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2026

Three occupants of the vehicle were trapped inside as the fire engulfed the car. They were unable to escape and were burnt alive, dying on the spot.

#WATCH Junagadh, Gujarat: Police personnel reached the spot after a car overturned near Khamidana village and caught fire. https://t.co/4J1MuWB64Y — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2026

Police Reveal Details Of Fatal Crash

Keshod Police Station Inspector M.D. Chaudhary, speaking to reporters, said, "Today early in the morning, around 5:00 a.m., near Khamidana village on the Keshod–Balagam road, a red car, due to overspeeding, failed to negotiate a turn and overturned. As a result, the car collided with a stone on the roadside and caught fire. A total of four people were travelling in the car, of whom three died on the spot."

However, a young woman survived after being ejected from the vehicle during the accident and is currently undergoing treatment.

Injured Woman Rushed To Hospital

"The critically injured woman was rushed to Keshod Government Hospital in a 108 ambulance for immediate medical attention. She is reportedly in a state of shock following the traumatic incident, while medical staff have initiated treatment," Inspector Chaudhary said.

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The car was completely gutted in the fire, leaving the vehicle severely damaged.

Police Investigate Cause Of Accident

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to establish the identities of the deceased and ascertain details about the vehicle involved in the accident.

The police subsequently reached the accident site and initiated an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the car losing control, overturning and catching fire.

Further details are awaited.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)