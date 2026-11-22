Seven members of an extended family, including a three-month-old baby and two other children, were killed after their car collided head-on with a trailer truck on the Bhuj-Khavda highway in Gujarat's Kutch district late on Saturday, November 21.

The accident occurred around 9:30–10 pm on a stretch of highway passing through the desert region. The family was travelling towards Bhuj after visiting the Rann of Kutch, also known as the White Rann, when their car collided with a goods trailer approaching from the opposite direction towards Khavda.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The impact was so severe that the car was mangled and split into two pieces, leaving all seven occupants dead on the spot. The devastating collision left the vehicle completely wrecked, highlighting the severity of the crash.

Three-Month-Old Baby, Two Children Among Seven Dead

According to reports, all seven deceased belonged to an extended family originally from Uttarakhand's Garhwal region. The family was also connected to an Army family stationed in Bhuj.

The victims have been identified as Sauravsingh Jaspalsingh Negi, aged around 30–32, his wife Savita, and their three-month-old daughter Sivika.

The other deceased include Rajesh Singh Rawat and his seven-year-old daughter Rakshita, along with Rinki Nitin Gunsai and her daughter Vamika, who was reportedly around four years old.

The deaths of three young children, including an infant, have made the tragedy particularly heartbreaking.

Army Officials Reach Hospital As Police Begin Probe

Following the collision, local residents and emergency personnel rushed to the spot and assisted in the rescue and recovery operations.

The bodies were subsequently taken to a hospital in Bhuj for post-mortem examinations. Indian Army officials also reached the hospital following the incident.

Police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. Further details regarding the cause of the collision are awaited.

Another Seven-Fatality Crash Reported On Khavda Road

The latest accident comes roughly a month after another fatal crash on a road connected to the Khavda region, which also claimed seven lives.

The repeated loss of lives in accidents along the region's roads has once again brought attention to road safety, particularly on remote highway stretches.