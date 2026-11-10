Gujarati New Year 2026: PM Modi, Bhupendra Patel Extend Wishes As Vikram Samvat 2083 Begins; Devotees Throng Ambaji Temple | Video | Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended Gujarati New Year greetings to people, wishing them happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being on the occasion.

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In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the beginning of the new year would bring renewed hopes of happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being into people’s lives.

“Happy New Year…!!! May this auspicious beginning of the new year bring new hopes of happiness, peace, prosperity, and well-being into all your lives,” PM Modi wrote.

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He also wished people excellent health, joy and enthusiasm, expressing his heartfelt wishes for the year ahead.

“May your lives overflow with excellent health, joy, and enthusiasm—these are my heartfelt wishes!” the Prime Minister added.

Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel offered prayers and performed aarti at Shree Panchdev Temple in Gandhinagar and extended New Year greetings to people on the occasion of the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2083, wishing them good health, happiness, peace and prosperity.

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"I extend my warmest New Year greetings to everyone on the occasion of the new year, Vikram Samvat 2083, which begins today," he said.

Patel said he had prayed to the Almighty for everyone’s well-being and hoped that people’s lives would move forward with happiness, peace and prosperity.

"At the feet of the Almighty, I have prayed for everyone—that everyone enjoys good health, and that each person’s life moves forward with happiness, peace, and prosperity," he said.

Aligning his wishes with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) and a drug-free India, Patel expressed hope that people would collectively work towards building a developed and drug-free Gujarat.

“In alignment with the Honorable Prime Minister’s resolve for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) and a drug-free India, it is my sincere prayer that we all move forward together towards a Developed Gujarat and a drug-free Gujarat,” he said.

Devotees also thronged the Ambaji Temple in Gujarat to offer prayers on the occasion of the Gujarati New Year, with visitors expressing joy over the festive atmosphere and arrangements at the temple.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)