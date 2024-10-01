Gujarat: Young Woman Dies Of Severe Blood Loss After Sex In Navsari; Boyfriend Booked For Negligence

Representative Image

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman lost her life due to severe blood loss while having intercourse with her boyfriend in a hotel in Gujarat’s Navsari, authorities reported on Tuesday.

As per reports, the woman, a nursing graduate, had checked into the hotel with her boyfriend. During the intercourse, she began to bleed heavily from her genital area and soon lost consciousness.

Boyfriend fails to seek medical help

However, Despite her deteriorating condition, her boyfriend failed to immediately seek medical help, leading to her death by the time she was taken to the hospital.

The postmortem examination revealed that the cause of death was due to a severe injury sustained during intercourse.

Accused held

Police have since arrested the boyfriend, citing his negligence in failing to obtain timely medical care.

As per reports, the accused has been charged under Section 105, relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and Section 238, for causing the disappearance of evidence, as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details related to the incident.