 Gujarat: Young Woman Dies Of Severe Blood Loss After Sex In Navsari; Boyfriend Booked For Negligence
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: Young Woman Dies Of Severe Blood Loss After Sex In Navsari; Boyfriend Booked For Negligence

Gujarat: Young Woman Dies Of Severe Blood Loss After Sex In Navsari; Boyfriend Booked For Negligence

A 23-year-old woman lost her life due to severe blood loss while having intercourse with her boyfriend in a hotel in Gujarat’s Navsari

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 06:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old woman lost her life due to severe blood loss while having intercourse with her boyfriend in a hotel in Gujarat’s Navsari, authorities reported on Tuesday.

As per reports, the woman, a nursing graduate, had checked into the hotel with her boyfriend. During the intercourse, she began to bleed heavily from her genital area and soon lost consciousness.

Boyfriend fails to seek medical help

However, Despite her deteriorating condition, her boyfriend failed to immediately seek medical help, leading to her death by the time she was taken to the hospital. 

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat: Young Woman Dies Of Severe Blood Loss After Sex In Navsari; Boyfriend Booked For Negligence
Gujarat: Young Woman Dies Of Severe Blood Loss After Sex In Navsari; Boyfriend Booked For Negligence
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes 1.34 Kg Of Ganja Worth ₹1.34 Crore From Bangkok Passenger
Mumbai: Airport Customs Seizes 1.34 Kg Of Ganja Worth ₹1.34 Crore From Bangkok Passenger
Indian Doctor In Mumbai Operates Pakistani Patient In Sri Lanka
Indian Doctor In Mumbai Operates Pakistani Patient In Sri Lanka
Mumbai: Monsoon-Related Diseases Rise Amid Heavy Rains; 1456 Cases Of Dengue, 1261 Of Malaria Reported In September
Mumbai: Monsoon-Related Diseases Rise Amid Heavy Rains; 1456 Cases Of Dengue, 1261 Of Malaria Reported In September

The postmortem examination revealed that the cause of death was due to a severe injury sustained during intercourse.

Accused held

Police have since arrested the boyfriend, citing his negligence in failing to obtain timely medical care. 

Read Also
Video: Teacher Pulls Student By Hair, Thrashes Him In Gujarat School, CCTV Footage Goes Viral
article-image

As per reports, the accused has been charged under Section 105, relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and Section 238, for causing the disappearance of evidence, as per the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation is ongoing to uncover further details related to the incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: Young Woman Dies Of Severe Blood Loss After Sex In Navsari; Boyfriend Booked For Negligence

Gujarat: Young Woman Dies Of Severe Blood Loss After Sex In Navsari; Boyfriend Booked For Negligence

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 1, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 1, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 1, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 1, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 1, 2024 - Sthree Sakthi SS-435 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 1, 2024 - Sthree Sakthi SS-435 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals...

MUDA Scam: 'I Will Not Give Resignation,' Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Stands Firm As Mysuru Lokayukta...

MUDA Scam: 'I Will Not Give Resignation,' Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Stands Firm As Mysuru Lokayukta...