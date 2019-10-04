Gujarat: Woman commits suicide by jumping from high rise, lands on senior citizen, kills him too

Ahemdabad: In a recent incident, a 69-year-old senior citizen Balubhai Gamit was killed when a 30-year-old Mamta Rathi allegedly commited suicide by jumping on him from the 13th floor of a high rise building in Ahmedabad.

The lady, Mamta Rathi, who allegedly committed suicide is a resident of Surat, while Balubhai Gamit is a retired teacher and a resident of the same society where this incident took place.

The police have reported that the incident occurred in Parishkar Residential Society around 6.30 in the morning. Rathi jumped from the balcony of her 13th floor apartment in E block Phase 2, Amraiwadi area and fell on Balubhai Gamit (69) who was out for a morning walk. The woman was in a disturbed state of mind when she committed the act, said a police official.

“The deceased woman’s parents stay in the same society and she used to stay with her husband in Surat. Also, she was on medication and was not in a sound state of mind for the past few days. She was here to meet her parents. We did not find any suicide note from her house,” said RT Udavat, Amraiwadi police station incharge.

Harshad Patel, one of the residents of Parishkar Residential society, told The Indian Express, “The woman’s parents used to stay on the 13th floor and there are 14 floors in each building. She had come to meet her parents and was staying here for the last few days. People were taking their morning stroll when she jumped and landed on Gamit. We then dialled to summon the cops”.