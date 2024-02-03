Gujarat Viral Video: Tailor Thrashed By Youth For Playing Hanuman Chalisa At His Shop In Bhavnagar; Accused Absconding |

A disturbing incident has come forward from Gujarat's Bhavnagar where a tailor in Bhavnagar faced a violent assault from a young man with an iron rod. The video of this incident has surfaced on the internet showing the brutality of the young man against the tailor. Reportedly, he was thrashed for playing Hanuman Chalisa at his shop.

Video Shows Brutal Assault

In the video, one can see the young man launching a brutal attack on the tailor with an iron rod and slaps and punches. The tailor can be seen trying to let go of the assailant, but he continues his attack. Another man can be seen coming close to the scene in the footage but it is not clear whether he got in to rescue the poor tailor or not.

An Kanaiyalal like attempt was made in Gujarat's Bhavnagar- A tailor who was playing Hamuman Chalisa at his shop attacked, Accused absconding.pic.twitter.com/pt9HrkjUQe — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) February 3, 2024

According to reports, the victim, who was playing Hanuman Chalisa, alleged that the attack was a result of his religious practices, causing discomfort to some individuals with differing beliefs. The attacked, who fled from the scene after the attack and is reportedly absconding.

Police Probe Underway

Local police is actively probing the matter after receiving a formal complaint from the assaulted individual. The CCTV footage of the attack has been secured as a piece of evidence in the investigation.

The victim had reportedly faced opposition in the past due to his chanting and had previously approached the police with complaints against those threatening him. Despite these concerns, the recent incident occurred during daylight when several individuals attacked him with a pipe near his shop.

In response to the incident, there is a growing demand for justice, with the community expressing concern over the safety of religious practices in the region.