Gujarat Viral Video: Burqa-clad Female Passenger Assaults BRTS Driver In Surat After Dispute Over Bus Stop, Police Launch Probe |

Surat (Gujarat): A disturbing incident of violence against a public transport employee has come to light in Surat, where a burqa-clad female passenger allegedly assaulted a BRTS bus driver following a dispute over an unauthorised stop, leaving the driver injured and prompting police intervention. A CCTV footage of the assault incident has gone viral on the internet.

Why should a bus driver suffer for following rules?#Surat #Gujarat #CivicSense pic.twitter.com/HcE84JTw8T — Marx2.O (@Marx2PointO) January 18, 2026

What Led To Viral Assault Incident?

The incident involved a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) bus operated by the Surat Municipal Corporation and running from Y-Junction to Surat Railway Station. According to reports, the incident began on Friday, January 16, when a woman passenger asked the driver to stop the bus midway at a location that was not a designated BRTS stop. As per established BRTS regulations, buses are strictly required to halt only at authorised stations to ensure passenger safety and smooth traffic flow.

When the driver politely explained that stopping at an unauthorised point was not permitted, the woman reportedly became angry and started arguing loudly with him in front of other passengers. After the verbal altercation, she got off the bus. At the time, the situation appeared to have been resolved without further escalation.

However, the matter took a serious turn the following day. On Saturday, when the same BRTS bus reached the stop near J.H. Ambani School in the Vesu area, the woman boarded the bus again. Reports quoting eyewitnesses stated that she immediately went to the driver’s cabin and aggressively confronted him about the previous day’s refusal to stop the bus.

Woman Grabbed Collar, Slapped Driver Multiple Times

The argument quickly escalated into violence. The woman allegedly grabbed the driver by his collar, slapped him and repeatedly hit him on the head with her mobile phone. The assault resulted in visible head injuries, causing the driver to bleed inside the bus. Passengers were left shocked and fearful as the attack unfolded inside a public transport vehicle.

The entire incident was captured by the CCTV camera installed inside the BRTS bus. The footage reportedly shows the woman engaging in a heated argument before launching a physical assault on the driver. After the video surfaced on social media, it spread rapidly and triggered widespread public outrage. Many citizens expressed serious concern over repeated attacks on public service employees and demanded strict action against those responsible.

Complaint Filed Against Woman Passenger

Following the incident, the injured driver was provided immediate first aid. Despite his condition, he later approached the Vesu Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. Surat Police officials confirmed that a case has been registered for obstructing a government employee in the discharge of official duties and for causing physical injury.