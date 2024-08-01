Gujarat: Viral Encephalitis Claims 59 lives In State In A Month, 51 New Cases Reported

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) affected child in Bihar | AFP Photo

Gandhinagar: Gujarat is facing a significant challenge with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). Recently, the state reported 118 AES cases, with 17 new cases identified. The death toll from AES has risen to 41, with three additional fatalities recorded. Currently, 54 AES patients are hospitalised, and over 38,000 households have been surveyed as part of ongoing monitoring efforts. The central health teams are closely reviewing the situation.

Recent Developments

AES has been a recurring issue in India, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Bihar, where seasonal outbreaks are more common. The condition primarily affects children and is characterised by sudden fever and neurological symptoms, which can lead to severe complications or death. The causes of AES can vary, including viral infections, though specific infectious agents are often not identified.

Since early June 2024, Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases have been reported from Gujarat in children under 15 years of age. As on 31st July 2024, 148 AES cases (140 from 24 districts of Gujarat, 4 from Madhya Pradesh, 3 from Rajasthan & 1 from Maharashtra) have been… — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

In Gujarat, the recent increase in cases and deaths has heightened concerns and led to a detailed review by the Union Health Ministry. Since June, the state has reported 78 AES cases with 28 fatalities. Despite ongoing investigations, experts have found that infectious agents contribute minimally to AES cases overall, highlighting the need for more comprehensive studies to understand the disease better.

Growing Numbers

The disease primarily affects children under the age of fifteen and is linked to a febrile illness that can be fatal in certain situations. Although there is no specific treatment for CHPV and management is symptomatic, results can be improved by promptly referring suspected AES cases to approved facilities. In Gujarat, cases of acute encephalitis syndrome in children under the age of fifteen have been reported since the beginning of June 2024.

According to the statement, as of July 20, 2024, 78 AES cases had been reported, of which 75 were from 21 Gujarati districts or corporations, two from Rajasthan, and one from Madhya Pradesh.

There have been 28 fatal cases out of these. Nine of the 76 samples examined at NIV Pune tested positive for the Chandipura virus (CHPV). Gujarat accounts for nine out of the deaths linked to CHPV-positive cases.

Gujarat has reported an increase in AES cases among children under 15 since the beginning of June 2024. As of July 31, 148 cases and 59 fatalities had been reported in the state; 51 of those cases had been linked to the Chandipura virus (CHPV). Gujarat has put measures in place to contain the outbreak, including public awareness campaigns, insecticide spraying, and prompt medical attention.

Measures Taken

A special team, the National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT), has been deployed to assist Gujarat with its response and investigate the situation more closely. Guidelines are also being provided to neighbouring states facing similar issues. CHPV, transmitted by sand flies and ticks, primarily affects children and causes symptoms like fever, convulsions, coma, and sometimes death. Early medical treatment is crucial since there is no specific cure for CHPV.

A National Joint Outbreak Response Team (NJORT) has been deployed to assist the Gujarat State Government in undertaking public health measures and for conducting a detailed epidemiological investigation into the outbreak. A joint advisory from NCDC and NCVBDC is being issued to… — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

AES Cases in Other States

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh has been a hotspot for AES, especially during the monsoon season. The state frequently reports high numbers of AES cases and deaths. In 2023, UP recorded over 1,000 AES cases with many fatalities. Measures to control outbreaks include public health interventions and vector control programmes.

Bihar: Bihar has also faced severe AES outbreaks, particularly in rural areas. The state reports several hundred cases annually, with a significant number of deaths. Efforts to manage these outbreaks include enhancing surveillance, improving healthcare infrastructure, and conducting public awareness campaigns