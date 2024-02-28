 Gujarat: Two More Municipalities, Nadiad & Porbandar-Chhaya, To Get Municipal Corporation Status
A total of nine municipalities will get the status of Municipal Corporations on top of the eight existing municipal corporations in the state.

Amit CowperUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Gujarat's Finance Minister Kanu Desai |

The Gujarat government on Wednesday decided to upgrade another two municipalities into Municipal Corporations. According to the decision, now the municipalities of Nadiad and Porbandar-Chhaya will also be upgraded to corporation. Thus, now a total of nine municipalities will get the status of Municipal Corporations on top of the eight existing municipal corporations in the state.

While informing the house in the Gujarat state assembly, Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai made a special announcement that the cabinet has decided to include two more municipalities of Nadiad and Porbandar-Chhaya in the list of seven earlier announced municipalities. Thus now there will be a total of nine municipalities which will be upgraded to corporation status.

"Nadiad is the birthplace of the Ironman Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Nadiad legislator Pankaj Desai had proposed to the government for giving it a status of Municipal Corporation. Besides that, Porbandar-Chhaya, being the birthplace of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, will also get the status of Municipal Corporation," said Kanu Desai on Tuesday.

Welcoming this decision, Pankaj Desai, the legislator from Nadiad said, "I thank Gujarat chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the finance minister Kanu Desai for taking my proposal into consideration and giving Nadiad the status of Municipal Corporation. Many agitations connected with the freedom struggle were carried out in Nadiad. Nadiad is also a stoppage en route of the High Speed railway train (Bullet Train) from Ahmedabad to Mumbai."

Earlier,at the start of the 2024-25 session of the Gujarat assembly, seven municipalities were declared to be converted to Corporations by the finance minister, when he announced the budget for the next fiscal.

Desai, while presenting the state budget for the fiscal 2024-25 on February 2, had announced that the present municipalities Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Mahesana, and Surendranagar-Wadhwan will be converted into Municipal Corporations.

