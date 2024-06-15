Gujarat Tragedy: Mystery Shrouds Death Of Four Family Members In Surat

Pune: Man Strangles Girlfriend, Kills Self by Suicide After Fleeing Family Opposition | Representative Image

Surat: Four members of the same family were discovered dead in their flat under strange circumstances in Jahangirpura. The tragedy took place in flat 504 on the fifth floor of E building in Rajhans Residency, causing a wave of shock and grief throughout the community.

The deceased have been identified as Jashuben Keshavbhai Vadher, 58, Shantuben Vadher, 55, Gauben Hirabhai Mewada, 55, and Haribhai Danbhai Mewada, 60. The Surat police initially suspect food poisoning or asphyxia as a result of a gas leak from the gas geyser, which was found operational when the police reached the spot on Saturday morning.

On Friday evening, the family had assembled at Jashuben's house as they had come to see her son who was operated on in the hospital. They ate mango pulp and rotis delivered from a nearby hotel. According to accounts, Shantuben Vadher vomited just before her death, adding to the intrigue surrounding the occurrence. The bodies were discovered the next morning by a relative who arrived with breakfast. The situation was grim: an old guy lay on a mattress on the floor, two ladies were on the bed, and another woman was found face down with symptoms of vomiting.

Cause of death being ascertained

Police have requested that the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) ascertain the exact cause of death. The FSL has completed its sampling, and the findings are pending. DCP Rakesh Barot claimed that the investigation is looking into both food poisoning and probable gas inhalation from the geyser. Following the PM report, more steps will be considered.

Jashuben Vadher, the flat's owner, was approaching retirement after working as a peon. Her sisters Shantuben and Gauben, as well as brother-in-law Haribhai, had come to check on Jashuben's kid, who had recently undergone surgery. After eating, the family spent the night together, unknowing of the impending catastrophe.

"We discovered that the gas geyser was operating, which could have had a role. There were no severe injuries to the bodies, and it does not appear to be a suicide," DCP Barot noted. The post-mortem report is critical to determining the cause of their premature deaths.

The Vadher family, who owned a shoe store, was well-known in the neighborhood. Jayendrasinh, a relative, described the terrifying discovery: "A relative who came with breakfast found them in a suspicious state and immediately alerted us and the police." My aunty owned the house, and her husband died from COVID-19 in 2021."