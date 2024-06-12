 Gujarat Tragedy: 3 Minor Girls, Including 5-Year-Old, Drown To Death After Falling Into Well In Panchmahal
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Godhra: Three girls, including a five-year-old, drowned after falling into a well in Simaliya village in Panchmahal district of Gujarat, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday, they said.

About The Incident

The three girls, who lived in the same village in Ghoghamba taluka of the district, had gone together to graze the cattle in the forest area when the incident occurred, a Damavav police station official said.

article-image

"When one of the girls went to quench her thirst at the well located in a farm, she lost her balance and fell into it. Two other girls rushed to the well in a bid to rescue her, but they also lost balance and fell into it. As a result, all three girls drowned," the police official said.

Meanwhile, as the minors did not return home till late evening, their family members started looking for them and later spotted their bodies in the well, the police said.

Mortal Remains Sent To Local Govt Hospital

The bodies were brought out and sent to a local government hospital for post-mortem, they said, adding that an accidental death report was registered at Damavav police station in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Kirti (5), Saraswati (10) and Lalita (12).

