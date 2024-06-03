Gujarat Tragedy: 3 Drown In Mahisagar River Near Galteshwar In Kheda District | Representative Picture

Kheda: A leisure outing turned into a devastating tragedy for a group of friends from Ahmedabad as they met with a fatal accident in the waters of Mahisagar River near Galteshwar on June 2.

According to initial reports, nine friends embarked on a trip to Galteshwar, a revered Shiva Temple nestled along the banks of the Mahisagar River in Sarnal village near Dakor, Kheda district. While enjoying a bath in the river, one of them found themselves in distress, prompting three others to rush to their aid. Tragically, all four individuals succumbed to the strong currents, despite valiant attempts by onlookers to rescue them.

The deceased, hailing from the areas of Khokhra and Vatva in Ahmedabad, were part of a close-knit circle of friends seeking respite from the summer heat in the tranquil surroundings of Galteshwar. However, the outing took a turn for the worse, leaving the group shattered and their families in mourning.

The Sevalia police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the tragic loss of lives. While the exact circumstances surrounding the drownings remain under scrutiny, authorities urge caution to all visitors, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to safety protocols when venturing into natural water bodies.