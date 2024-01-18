Gujarat: Special Operations Group Exposes Counterfeit Pesticide Network In Gandhinagar

Surat: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Gandhinagar Police has successfully dismantled a clandestine operation involved in the manufacturing and sale of duplicate pesticides in Mansa tehsil. The raid, conducted at Bhagwati Estate on Indrapura Road in Mansa, has led to the seizure of illicit goods valued at ₹46.23 lakhs from various renowned companies.

The complaint, filed by Nitinbhai Patel, the manager of Solution Private Limited Company at Mansa police station, stated that has collaboration with FMC Private India Company, Releases India Ltd, UPL Ltd, Buyer Crops Science Ltd, and Crystal Corporations Production Ltd. These companies held the copyrights and trademark rights, yet their products were being illicitly replicated and distributed.

The complaint alleged that Alpesh Gopalbhai Prajapati, residing in Indrapura Prajapativas, operated the illegal pesticide production and distribution from the Bhagwati Estate godown. Acting on this information, the SOG team conducted a raid, discovering a cache of equipment, including a plastic box, packing machine, weighing fork, and sealing machine.

Upon inspecting the box, the police uncovered a quantity of duplicate insecticides carrying the trademarks of the aforementioned companies. Kalpesh Prajapati, without proper licenses or authorization from the legitimate companies, was manufacturing and selling counterfeit pesticides, utilizing false and duplicated symbols.

In response, Gandhinagar SOG Police Inspector Vanrajsinh Vala and his team executed a seizure of goods worth ₹46.23 lakhs during the raid. Alpesh Prajapati, the alleged perpetrator and resident of Indrapura in Mansa Tehsil, was apprehended at the scene. A formal complaint has been registered at Mansa police station under the Copyright Act's sections 63, 64, and 65, signaling a decisive move against intellectual property violations in the pesticide industry.