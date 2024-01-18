Gujarat: DRI Busts International Ketamine Smuggling Ring; Seizes 50 Kg Of Contraband Worth ₹25 Crore At Ahmedabad Airport

Gujarat: DRI Busts International Ketamine Smuggling Ring; Seizes 50 Kg Of Contraband Worth ₹25 Crores At Ahmedabad Airport | Representational Image

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Ahmedabad busted a production and smuggling ring of synthetic drugs and seized 50 kg of Ketamine worth Rs 25 crores at the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

Details of the operation

Based on specific intelligence inputs, the DRI Ahmedabad officers at Air Cargo Complex Ahmedabad on Thursday busted an export consignment of Ketamine weighing approx. 50 kg. Declared as a chemical, ‘Hydroxylimine Hydrochloride’ to the authorities, this consignment was destined for Bangkok, Thailand.

The FSL team which analysed the busted chemical on the spot confirmed the presence of Ketamine in the said consignment. Accordingly, Ketamine weighing approx. 50 kg, was seized under provisions of the NDPS Act. The seized substance is believed to be worth ₹25 Crores in the international illicit market.

DRI busts factory manufacturing contraband

Consequently, the DRI also identified a factory set-up on the outskirts of Gandhinagar, where contraband was being manufactured and attempted to be smuggled out of India by air route.

The Gandhinagar police carried out a detailed search of the factory premises leading to the recovery of 46 kgs of powdery substance, which is suspected to be NDPS. The said substance along with raw materials, intermediaries, and the factory premises were detained under the provisions of the NDPS Act 1985. The Gandhinagar police have also arrested three persons believed to be involved in the said smuggling attempt. The police is further investigating the case,

More than ₹500 crores worth of narcotics seized

The DRI has seized more than ₹500 crores worth of narcotics substances during a span of three months, consecutively assaulting clandestine pharma/chemical factories manufacturing NDPS substances.

DRI had busted the Syndicates involved in the clandestine manufacturing of mephedrone in chemical units in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, and Vapi, Gujarat, detecting three such labs involved in the manufacturing of Mephedrone, clandestinely.