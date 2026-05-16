Gujarat Shocker: Tenant Unable To Pay Rent Allows Morbi Landlord To Repeatedly Sexually Abuse His Wife And 13-Year-Old Daughter; POCSO Registered

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A disturbing case of alleged sexual exploitation has surfaced from Morbi, where a landlord and a tenant have been arrested following allegations that a woman and her 13-year-old daughter were repeatedly sexually assaulted over unpaid rent dues, Times Of India reported.

According to the TOI report, The complaint was filed on May 1 at the Morbi City A Division Police Station by the victims’ mother and grandmother under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Complaint Details Disturbing Allegations

According to police, the family had shifted to Morbi nearly six months ago in search of employment and rented a house for Rs 2,000 per month.

According to the report, the tenant’s business suffered losses, leading to mounting unpaid rent. The complaint alleges that during this period, the landlord repeatedly sexually assaulted the woman and her minor daughter, who was reportedly 13 years and seven months old at the time.

Police said as quoted by TOI, the assaults allegedly took place at multiple locations, including the rented accommodation, the landlord’s residence and another site in Tankara.

Relative Of Landlord Also Accused

The complaint further accused a relative of the landlord of sexually assaulting the woman.

Police said some family members and associates of the accused, suspected of helping or abetting the crime, are currently absconding. A search operation has been launched to trace them.

Police Complete Medical, Scientific Examination

Y B Jadeja said the tenant husband had already been arrested earlier and is currently in jail.

The 55-year-old landlord was produced before a court on Thursday and was initially sent for one-day custodial interrogation before being remanded to judicial custody.

Given the involvement of a minor girl, police have invoked stringent provisions under the POCSO Act along wit