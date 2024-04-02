Gujarat Shocker: 11-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaults 4-Year-Old Minor Girl In Surat

11-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaults 4-Year-Old Minor Girl In Surat |

Surat: In a shocking incident that has left the city of Surat in disbelief, an 11-year-old boy has been accused of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in his neighborhood. The incident took place in the Rudarpura police line in the Athwa area.

On the afternoon of March 29, the two children were innocently playing near their homes when the situation took a horrifying turn. The boy allegedly lured the girl into his house, taking advantage of the isolation. He then proceeded to undress and sexually assault her. The boy further threatened the girl with violence, striking her with a slipper, and warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

The girl, terrified by the threat, initially kept silent about the ordeal. However, the following day, she was taken to a private hospital due to severe pain in her genital area. The medical examination revealed the shocking truth - the girl had been sexually abused, and there was an injury in her genitals.

Upon learning about the incident, the girl’s family questioned her, and she revealed the horrifying details of the assault. The family then took the girl to the civil hospital for further treatment. After ensuring the girl’s safety, they filed a complaint at the Athwa police station.

The police have since registered a case and initiated investigations. The accused minor was interrogated extensively. The police sought to understand if the boy had been exposed to explicit content, such as pornographic videos or adult-themed mobile games, which might have influenced his actions. However, the boy denied all such allegations.

The case has sent shockwaves through the community, raising serious questions about the safety of children and the influences they are exposed to at such a tender age. The investigation is ongoing.