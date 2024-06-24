 Gujarat: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport Blocked Off After Bomb Threat; No Suspicious Items Found
This is the second bomb threat at SVPI Airport this year; the first occurred on May 12, 2024, via an unknown email ID.

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Monday, June 24, 2024, 02:05 PM IST
Representational Image

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport in Ahmedabad was blocked off and extensively examined following an email bomb threat. The security officials, along with the bomb disposal and dog squads, undertook a thorough check of the airport but discovered no suspicious material. The search was conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other investigative authorities.

2nd Bomb Threat Received By SVPI Airport

This fresh bomb threat comes on the heels of an email threatening to blow up 15 airports around the country, including Vadodara. Just six days following this massive danger, SVPI Airport was targeted again. This is the second bomb threat at SVPI Airport this year; the first occurred on May 12, 2024, via an unknown email ID. In response to the initial threat, the airport authority issued stringent instructions for extensive passenger screenings by ground and airline personnel, but no suspicious materials were discovered during those inspections.

Bomb threats to several airports in India have been reported every 10 to 15 days, generally via email. Despite the prevalence of these threats, investigations have routinely proven that they are false alarms.

Vadodara Airport Receives Bomb Threat

On June 18, Vadodara Airport got a threatening email alleging that a bomb had been planted at the airport. The local police, working with the CISF, bomb disposal, and dog teams, undertook a thorough search but discovered nothing unusual. This incident was similar to one that occurred in December 2023, when Ahmedabad Airport got an email with a bomb threat. The police and bomb disposal unit conducted a search, however it was eventually discovered to be a rumor. In response, airport police filed a complaint about the fake threat.

The recent spate of bomb threats has triggered increased security measures at airports countrywide. Each threat, even if proven unfounded, requires a full reaction to safeguard the safety of passengers and workers. The repeated false alarms have put a considerable burden on resources, leading calls for tougher efforts to identify and capture individuals behind these hoaxes.

A CISF officer added, "While we take every threat seriously, the frequent false alarms impede airport operations and cause unneeded fear. We are working closely with cybercrime units to determine the source of these emails and bring the perpetrators to justice."

