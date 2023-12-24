 Gujarat Road Accident: 1 Dead, 6 Injured As 4 Bikes Get Crushed Between 2 Buses In Surat; Visuals Surface
PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Gujarat: A road accident in Surat claimed 1 life and caused inconvenience to several people | X/ANI

Surat: A 48-year-old man was killed and six others were injured as four two-wheelers got sandwiched between two Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) buses here on Saturday evening, police said.

The accident took place on a stretch of road open for the general traffic and not on a dedicated BRTS lane.

A bus with four two-wheelers behind it applied brakes, and then another BRTS bus which was behind the two-wheeler riders rammed into them, said Deputy Commissioner of police Pinakin Parmar.

The second bus was, in turn, hit by an autorickshaw from behind.

A total of eight persons were riding on the four two-wheelers, the official said.

"The driver (of the second bus) was detained and the injured persons were taken to two nearby hospitals. As per the information received so far, one person is dead. The buses were removed from the road and the traffic has returned to normal," the DCP said.

A hospital official identified the deceased as Bhikha Sonawane (48).

