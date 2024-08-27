Gujarat Rains: Over 40 Trains Were Cancelled; Hundreds Of Travellers Stranded At Railway Station

Hundreds Of Travellers Stranded At Railway Station | X

Vadodara: Due to the heavy rains observed in various areas of Gujarat, passengers of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express train created a ruckus at Vadodara railway station in the early hours morning of August 27, after they were stuck here as the Ahmedabad-Vadodara railway route had the issue of overtopping, and therefore the train was short terminated at Vadodara.

Dear all. I am on the Tejas Express 82901. Got on at Mumbai Central at 1545 and should have reached Ahmedabad Junction at 2215. Due to rain, the train has been canceled at Vadodara.



No official intimation. Just AC switched off. While rain has affected service, the Vande Bharat,… — peeleraja (@peeleraja) August 26, 2024

The passengers complained that there was a flood situation in Vadodara and they were stuck at Vadodara railway station. The passengers demanded alternative arrangements for the journey to Ahmedabad. They said the railways offered them a refund of Rs. 300 while they had paid Rs. 1700 for the journey. They also complained that while Shatabdi and Vande Bharat Express trains were re-routed after Bharuch, the Tejas Express, being an IRCRC-run train, was not diverted to an alternate route.

Passengers said they had been stuck at the railway station since 9 pm. They said the train also stopped at Bharuch for hours. They said they were not getting satisfying reply from railway officials. They said they wanted to stay in the train till water was cleared on the track, but staying inside the train was impossible as the AC was shut, there was no guard, and there was no water facility.

गुजरात के वडोदरा मंडल में भारी बारिश के कारण ट्रेनों का परिचालन प्रभावित हुआ है। अभी तक 56 ट्रेनों को रद्द किया जा चुका है और 43 ट्रेनों को डाईवर्ट कर चलाया जा रहा हैं‌।



यात्रियों से अनुरोध है कि अपनी यात्रा आरंभ करने से पहले ट्रेनों की सही स्थिति का पता करें।



ट्रेनों की… pic.twitter.com/n052Fi3Z4w — Western Railway (@WesternRly) August 27, 2024

They said the railways shut down AC after the passengers refused to disembark the train at Vadodara and protested short-term termination. Railway officials said the route was facing overtopping of rainwater and the route would be reopened after waterlogging is cleared.

The officials said alternative arrangements were being made, but passengers insisted on travelling on Tejas Express only. Tejas could run after the overtopping of rainwater on the track is reduced to 120 mm. It was 300 mm earlier and later came down to 150 mm.

Passengers of many other trains also were stuck at the railway platform in Vadodara. They were complaining about the lack of information on the part of the railway officials.