 Gujarat Rains: Amit Shah Speaks to CM Patel, Says Govt Engaged in Providing All Possible Help
Heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat, inundating low-lying areas in cities and villages and creating a flood-like situation.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
article-image

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the flood-like situation prevailing in the state, and said the Centre and the state government are standing with the people in this difficult time.

"Due to the heavy rains in Gujarat, the government is fully engaged in providing all possible help to the people affected by the flood-like situation in many places.

“I talked to the Chief Minister Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji and inquired about the situation. NDRF and SDRF teams and local administration are engaged in helping people in these areas. The Central Government and the State Government are standing with the people in this difficult time," Shah tweeted.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Navsari, which were some of the worst-affected districts, officials said.

article-image

