Gujarat: President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Daman For 2-Day Visit, Receives Warm Welcome At Surat Airport

Surat: President Droupadi Murmu received a warm welcome at the Surat airport on Tuesday afternoon. President Murmu is on a three days visit to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu from November 12 to November 14.

On November 12, the President will visit the Aviary and the Government Engineering College and NIFT Campus at Daman, according to the President's Secretariat.

On November 13, the President will visit NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute, Silvassa and interact with the students and faculty of various educational institutions.

Subsequently, she will inaugurate Zanda Chowk School and address a public function at Silvassa. On the same evening, she will also visit INS Khukri Memorial.

Draupadi Murmu was warmly welcomed at Surat Airport by Mayor Dakshesh Mavani, District Collector Dr. Saurabh Pardhi and Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot. President Murmu landed at Surat Airport and left for Daman as per her scheduled program.