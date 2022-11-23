Gujarat Polls: BJP candidate Rivaba uses husband Ravindra Jadeja's picture in Indian team's jersey for campaigning; AAP says 'cricketers now openly doing politics'

Gujarat Assembly Polls 2022: Rivaba uses Ravindra Jadeja's picture in Indian cricket team's jersey, faces backlash | Twitter

The Bharatiya Janata Party-backed Rivaba Jadeja, wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, has made the Jamnagar (North) constituency among the highly discussed seats in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Earlier, while talking to ANI, Rivaba Jadeja said that her husband is like a "booster dose" in her life and has always supported her in her political career.

Now, a new controversy has erupted because Rivaba is using Ravindra Jadeja's picture in Indian cricket team's jersey on her posters. In one of her post on social media, "You will also join the road show of India's all-rounder cricketer Mr. @imjadeja"

After, Rivaba put out this post, Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Naresh Balyan, critised it. He said that sporstpersons used to stay away from politics but now they are openly doing politics. "Till yesterday, sportspersons were away from politics. Now openly doing politics. BJP did not spare any institution to destroy," he tweeted from his twitter account.

कल तक खिलाड़ी राजनीति से अलग थे। अब खुले आम राजनीति कर रहे हैं। भाजपा ने किसी भी संस्था को बर्बाद करने में नही छोड़ा। https://t.co/vDfVEYrUAu — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) November 23, 2022

Jadeja's sister accuses Rivaba of using children in campaign

Earlier, Naynaba Jadeja, a campaigner for the Congress and the sister of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, has launched another attack on Rivaba Jadeja, a BJP candidate.

Tuesday's news conference speaker Naynaba claimed that Rivaba had been accused of employing minors in her campaigning by the Congress.

"Rivaba is using children to gain sympathy. In a way, it is called child labour. Senior officials of the Congress have filed a complaint with the Election Commission in the matter," Raynaba said at the press conference.

"She has kept Ravindra Jadeja's name in bracket and this is just to use the Jadeja surname. In the six years of her marriage, she did not get time to revise her name," Naynaba alleged.