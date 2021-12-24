e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Sensex slips 400 points after 3 days of rally; banking, power stocks slide
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 03:39 PM IST

Gujarat: Four dead, 11 injured in broiler blast at Vadodara chemical factory

The blast occurred at the factory owned by Canton Laboratory in Vadodara's Makarpura GIDC area.
ANI
ANI

ANI

Advertisement

Vadodara: Four people died and eleven others got injuries in the boiler blast that occurred at a chemical factory in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on Friday.

The blast occurred at the factory owned by Canton Laboratory in Vadodara's Makarpura GIDC area.

"We received a call regarding the blast. No causality as of now. 7-8 persons were injured & shifted to hospital: said Nikunj Azad, a fire officer. He said that the injured were shifted to the Unity hospital.

As per information, 80 labourers were working in the Canton Laboratory. Search operation is on for the trapped labourers. "We are investigating to find out the exact cause of the blast", said Karanraj Vaghela, DCP Vadodara Police.

ALSO READ

COVID-19: Gujarat, Delhi Chief Ministers hold review meeting amid rising Omicron cases COVID-19: Gujarat, Delhi Chief Ministers hold review meeting amid rising Omicron cases

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 03:39 PM IST
Advertisement