Gujarat: One Killed, Two People Injured In Blast At Vadodara's Indian Oil Corporation Limited Refinery

Vadodara: One person was killed and two others were injured in an explosion at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) refinery in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday, officials said.

The explosion occurred at the IOCL refinery in the Koyali region of Vadodara on Monday afternoon, prompting an immediate evacuation of workers from the facility.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Visuals from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) refinery in Vadodara city, where two people died and one got injured in a fire caused by an explosion in a benzene storage tank yesterday. pic.twitter.com/nQaT48qguD — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2024

#WATCH | Gujarat: DCP Vadodara Abhay Soni says, "The blast occurred in a benzene storage tank at around 3 pm yesterday and due to that fire broke out. The fire was brought under control by 2 am. Now the situation is under control. The production unit related to that area is… https://t.co/NbfR3oUCQI pic.twitter.com/VeJPX6TrCV — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2024

Statement Of Vadodara Assistant Commissioner Of Police DJ Chavda

"The blast occurred in a benzene tank, which came in contact with an adjoining tank. One person has lost his life, and two others are injured. They have been hospitalized," Vadodara Assistant Commissioner of Police DJ Chavda told ANI.

Further details are awaited.

