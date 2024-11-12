Gujarat: One Killed, Two People Injured In Blast At Vadodara's Indian Oil Corporation Limited Refinery

Vadodara: One person was killed and two others were injured in an explosion at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) refinery in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday, officials said.
The explosion occurred at the IOCL refinery in the Koyali region of Vadodara on Monday afternoon, prompting an immediate evacuation of workers from the facility.
Statement Of Vadodara Assistant Commissioner Of Police DJ Chavda
"The blast occurred in a benzene tank, which came in contact with an adjoining tank. One person has lost his life, and two others are injured. They have been hospitalized," Vadodara Assistant Commissioner of Police DJ Chavda told ANI.
Further details are awaited.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)