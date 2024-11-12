 Gujarat: One Killed, Two People Injured In Blast At Vadodara's Indian Oil Corporation Limited Refinery
Gujarat: One Killed, Two People Injured In Blast At Vadodara's Indian Oil Corporation Limited Refinery

"The blast occurred in a benzene tank, which came in contact with an adjoining tank. One person has lost his life, and two others are injured. They have been hospitalized," Vadodara Assistant Commissioner of Police DJ Chavda told ANI.

Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Visuals from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) refinery in Vadodara city, where two people died and one got injured in a fire caused by an explosion in a benzene storage tank. | ANI

Vadodara: One person was killed and two others were injured in an explosion at the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) refinery in Gujarat's Vadodara on Monday, officials said.

The explosion occurred at the IOCL refinery in the Koyali region of Vadodara on Monday afternoon, prompting an immediate evacuation of workers from the facility.

Statement Of Vadodara Assistant Commissioner Of Police DJ Chavda

Further details are awaited.

