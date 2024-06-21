E-Bike Blast: 18-Year-Old Girl Dead, 4 Family Members Injured Libayat Of Surat In Gujarat

Surat : An 18-year-old girl died and four of her family members sustained serious burn injuries following a massive fire in their two-storey residential building following an explosion in the e-bike and LPG cylinder in the early morning hours of Friday.

The explosion occurred at about 5:30 AM at Laxmipark Society in Limbayat. An electric bike left for overnight charging in the verandah was the blast's source. A short-circuit started a fire that rapidly spread and exploded the LPG cylinder next-door. The family was asleep on the first floor of the house when the flames engulfed them.

1 dead, four injured

Mahima Dolaram Sirvi, eighteen-year-old, perished in the flames. Her mother Champa Sirvi (42), father Dolaram Sirvi (46), and siblings Devika (14) and Chirag (8) were badly hurt. Suffering with severe burns, the family members were hurried to SMIMER hospital for rapid medical treatment.

The fire and emergency department rushed to the spot following the major fire. Within an hour firefighters battled the fire and brought it under control. Notwithstanding major structural damage to the walls and doors resulting from the twin blasts, they saved the victims caught on the first level using stairs.

Read Also Terrifying VIDEO: 10 Injured As Royal Enfield Bike Blasts After Catching Fire In Hyderabad

Blast in 2-bike followed by LPG cylinder fire

Deputy Mayor Narendra Patil visited the site and later met the injured family at the hospital. He commended the fire department's prompt response and assured the family of all necessary support.

According to Patil, there was a blast in the e-bike first and later the fire engulfed the LPG cylinder causing a serious blast. The fire spread on the top floor where the family was sleeping. While other four family members managed to escape with burn injuries, the 18-year-old girl was caught up in the flames and was charred to death.