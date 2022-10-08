Gujarat: On Sunday, PM Modi goes on his second tour in a week to poll-bound home state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File

Ahmedabad: Less than a week after his previous two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in his home state again on Sunday launching or laying the foundation stone of an avalanche of projects worth a whopping Rs 14,500 crore.

Modi would also cross over to neighbouring Madhya Pradesh on October 11 to inaugurate Mahakal Lok providing modern facilities for pilgrims to an expanded complex of the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects at Modhera in Mehsana on Sunday and also offer prayers at two temples.

On Monday, he will launch various projects at Amod in Bharuch, Ahmedabad and Jamnagar, while the next day he will lay the foundation stone of more projects in Ahmedabad before leaving for Ujjain.

Significantly, Modi will declare Modhera as India's first village to be solar-powered 24×7. According to the statement, this first-of-its-kind project realises Modi's vision of solarisation of the Sun Temple town of Modhera.

The project involved developing a ground-mounted solar power plant and more than 1,300 rooftop solar systems on residential and government buildings, all integrated with a battery energy storage system (BESS).

It aims to demonstrate how India's renewable energy prowess can empower people at the grassroots, the statement says. The projects, which the Prime Minister will inaugurate, include the gauge conversion of the Sabarmati-Jagudan rail segment, ONGC's Nandasan geological oil production project and projection mapping at the Sun Temple at Modhera, among others.

In Bharuch, Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Bulk Drug Park at Jambusar. Pointing out that bulk drugs accounted for over 60% of pharmaceutical imports in 2021-22, the government statement said this project would ensure import substitution and help make India self-reliant in the sector.

He will also perform a ground-breaking ceremony for development of multiple industrial parks. In Ahmedabad, Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of 'Modi Shaikshanik Sankul', an educational complex for needy students. The project will provide facilities to students for holistic development, the statement said. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various healthcare facilities worth Rs 1,300 crore in Civil Hospital Asarwa, Ahmedabad, on October 11.

The projects in Jamnagar relate to irrigation, power, water supply and urban infrastructure. Referring to Mahakal Lok, the statement said the Rs 850-crore project’s first phase would entail providing world-class modern facilities to pilgrims. It also aims at decongesting the entire area with emphasis on the conservation and restoration of heritage structures. The temple precincts will be expanded nearly seven times. The footfall at the temple is expected to increase two-fold from the present 1.5 crore a year.