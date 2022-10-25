Gujarat: On Diwali night communal clashes erupt in Vadodara; situation under control, say cops |

On Diwali night, communal tensions erupted in the Vadodara Panigate neighbourhood. As of Tuesday morning, the police had apprehended at least a dozen rioters, and the identification procedure is still ongoing.

Conflicts erupted, according to reports, over firecrackers being set off close to a college. According to officials, street lights were turned off prior to the altercation, which is when rioters from the two sides began throwing stones.

"An incident of stone pelting occurred near Muslim Medical center in Panigate last night. Police immediately reached the spot & took action; situation completely under control. CCTVs being checked & eyewitnesses' inquiry underway. Probe is on," sais DCP Yashpal Jaganiya.

