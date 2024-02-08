Gujarat: Muslim Cleric Mufti Salman Azhari Granted 3-Day Remand In Bhachau For Inflammatory Speech

Mufti Salman Azhari | Facebook

The Bhachau court in Kutch granted a three-day police remand to Muslim cleric Mufti Salman Azhari on Thursday for allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech at a religious event held at the Gulshan Mohammadi Trust madrassa in Samkhiyali.

Mufti Azhari was produced in court amidst tight security measures, with an iron barricade set up around the premises and over 150 police personnel deployed. This follows his recent arrest and bail in the Junagadh seditious speech case.

The controversial speech in question took place during a religious program held on January 31 near the Gulshan Mohammadi Trust madrassa. Authorities accuse Mufti Azhari of using inflammatory language, prompting the Kutch police to register a case against him.

During Thursday's court hearing, the police requested a 14-day remand for Mufti Azhari, citing the need for further investigation. However, after arguments presented by both sides, the court granted a shorter three-day remand.

Mufti Azhari's supporters gathered outside the court premises in large numbers, but the hearing proceeded peacefully without any untoward incidents reported.

This development adds another chapter to the ongoing controversy surrounding Mufti Azhari's speeches. While he secured bail in the Junagadh case, the Bhachau court's decision reflects the seriousness of the allegations against him in this new case. The next three days will be crucial as the police continue their investigation and gather evidence to substantiate their claims.