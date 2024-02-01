Gujarat Ministers To Abandon Old Govt Cars For New SUVs After CM’s Approval

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel | Twitter@CMOGuj

After months of speculation and discussions, the long-awaited demand for new cars for ministers in the state finally seems to be coming to an end. During Wednesday's cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel verbally approved the purchase of a fleet of new hybrid SUVs for the ministers.

The decision comes after a proposal was raised during the meeting, highlighting the need to replace the aging Innova cars currently used by many ministers. Some ministers pointed out that their vehicles had clocked over 2.5 lakh kilometers, necessitating an upgrade. Chief Minister Patel, in response, acknowledged the validity of the request and green lit the purchase.

Ministers to get hybrid SUVs

While the exact details of the new SUVs are yet to be announced, it is confirmed that they will be hybrid models, potentially reflecting the government's commitment to sustainability. This decision follows the recent purchase of a fleet of Fortuners for the Chief Minister himself in 2023, bringing his total fleet to around 12 SUVs.

Currently, the state cabinet consists of 17 members, including the Chief Minister, 8 Cabinet Ministers, 2 Ministers with Independent Charge, and 6 State Level Ministers. The new SUVs will be distributed among these ministers, replacing their older vehicles.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions. Some view it as a necessary upgrade to ensure the smooth functioning of the government, while others question the need for such high-end vehicles, especially considering the state's economic situation. Critics argue that the focus should be on public welfare and development rather than ministerial comfort.

The Chief Minister's office is yet to release an official statement on the specific models and costs associated with the new fleet. However, the verbal approval marks a significant step towards fulfilling the ministers' long-standing demand.