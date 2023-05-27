Gujarat Media Club workshop asks scribes to regularly track climate change | representative pic

Ahmedabad: Gujarat UNICEF chief Prasanta Dash on Friday stated that climate change “is the greatest threat” facing the world’s population and that the global warming is a huge child rights crisis that needs top priority. Buttressing his concerns, Dash said, “Children are less able to survive extreme weather events and are more susceptible to toxic chemicals, temperature changes and diseases.”

Media workshop on evidence-based climate change journalism

The United Nations Children’s Fund official was speaking at a media workshop on evidence-based climate change journalism organised by UNICEF, Elixir Foundation and Gujarat Media Club in collaboration with the State Government’s Department of Climate Change in Ahmedabad.

A key takeaway from the daylong workshop was stressed so that the media could understand that climate change is not an event that is once reported and forgotten but a dynamic process that needs to be relentlessly covered from different dimensions.

Dash appreciated the central government’s focus on investments in renewable energy, water conservation and waste management. Stressing on the need for change in individual and community behaviour to contribute to the efforts, he said the government had launched Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) to inspire community action to preserve the environment. He added UNICEF is working in close coordination with all stakeholders.

Speaking at the workshop, Moira Dawa, Communication, Advocacy, and Partnership Specialist of UNICEF, said the UN body’s “Focus on climate action reflects our commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of children in a rapidly changing world. By promoting climate resilience, sustainability, and equity, UNICEF aims to create a brighter future for all children, regardless of where they live or what challenges they face.”

Exhorting his fraternity members to play a proactive role, Gujarat Media Club President Nirnay Kapoor said, “The media have an essential role as a stakeholder in the climatechange issue to ensure an effective two-way communication, so ground realities are shared with a larger audience.”

Kapoor added, “We need to keep ourselves updated with information on climate change”

The workshop also saw two climate champions Lokendra Balasaria and Mansi Thakar sharing their real-life stories on how they are tackling climate change and taking steps to protect the environment.

Senior Gujarat-based journalist Shyam Parekh said it was imperative for the media to keep close track of stories related to environment and climate change issues.