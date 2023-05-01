CLIMATE CHANGE: Thermo-insensitive seeds required: Experts

It is premature to say that weather system has moved ahead by couple of months as it is matter of study and research. Considering the weather change, farmers should not adopt weather-fixed farming

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With frequent changes in weather, farmers are required to change their farming methods to get better yield. Thermo–insensitive varieties of seeds should be made available to farmers so that the crops become resistant to frequent weather changes, experts say.

Former agriculture director GS Kaushal said there should be research on thermo–insensitive varieties of seeds so that crops become resistant to weather changes. Hardly any initiative has been taken to produce thermo-insensitive seeds. It will take time to produce such seeds for farmers. It is not possible to make it overnight.”

Madhya Pradesh received rain and hail in last four days. Hail damaged wheat, mung, urad crops, fruits, vegetables.

According to meteorological department scientist HS Pandey, two western disturbances exist in Pakistan and a cyclonic circulation is present in Rajasthan. Besides, trough is passing through central parts of country covering Madhya Pradesh. “So, rain and hail are likely to continue till May 4 with brief break. There is no scope of rise in temperature till May 15,” he said.

Senior meteorological department officer Ved Prakash Singh said frequent changes in weather showed that every season would have characteristics of all seasons. “For instance, it rains in summer. In winter, temperature increases. All of a sudden, it rains at a particular place. As per our data, we have rain sufficient but it does not cover all pockets. It is premature to say that weather system has moved ahead by couple of months as it is matter of study and research. Considering the weather change, farmers should not adopt weather-fixed farming.”

