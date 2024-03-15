Gujarat: Massive Fire In Ahmedabad Parking Lot Guts Vehicles; Over 200 Residents Rescued

Around 200 residents were safely evacuated after a major fire erupted in the parking lot of Metro Mansion flats near Mastan Masjid in Fatewadi area of Ahmedabad on Friday morning. The fire, which broke out around 3:30 am, caused panic among residents as flames engulfed two-wheelers, rickshaws, and sent thick smoke billowing into the building.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident. Upon receiving the emergency call, the Ahmedabad Fire Brigade responded swiftly, deploying nine fire tenders and a team of firefighters led by the Chief Fire Officer, Additional Chief Fire Officer, and Deputy Officer. By the time they arrived, the fire had grown considerably, but firefighters immediately began dousing the flames with water cannons.

The intense blaze caused residents to flee their homes, with many seeking refuge on the building's rooftop. Firefighters prioritized the safety of residents, reaching the roof and carefully bringing people down to safety, with ten individuals being rescued using fire brigade ladders. The fire brigade also managed to rescue around 50 vehicles from the burning parking lot.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Local residents suspect anti-social elements who were allegedly seen loitering in the parking lot late the previous night. These individuals were reportedly chased away by residents, possibly leading to threats and the eventual fire. The police and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team are assisting in the investigation to determine the exact cause.

The Ahmedabad Fire Department has been lauded for its swift response and heroic efforts in rescuing residents and controlling the blaze. Their quick action undoubtedly prevented a potential disaster and ensured everyone's safety.